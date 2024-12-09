Nominations are in for the 2025 Golden Globe Awards.

On Monday, Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut announced the contenders for the 82nd annual Golden Globes, an awards show honoring excellence in television and film.

Emilia Perez scored the most film nominations with 10 nods, including Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language.

Karla Sofi­a Gascon, Zoe Saldai±a, and Selena Gomez star in the movie, which follows a Mexican cartel leader who undergoes gender-affirming surgery. The film dropped on Netflix in November.

The Brutalist, which stars Adrien Brody, garnered seven nominations, including Best Performance by a Male Actor for Brody. The actor portrays a Jewish Hungarian architect who attempts to start anew following World War II.

Conclave received six nominations, while Anora and The Substance had five nods each.

The Bear, which earned a record number of Primetime Emmy Award nominations earlier this year, topped the Golden Globes television category with five nominations, including Best Musical or Comedy Series.

Only Murders in the Building and ShÅgun each earned four nods.

Netflix scored the most nominations in both the film distributor (13) and television distributor (23) categories, while A24 (12) and HBO Max (14) followed in film and television, respectively.

The Golden Globes will take place Jan. 5 and air live at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. The show will also stream on Paramount+.

Nominations include:

Best Motion Picture - Drama

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

September 5

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Anora

Challengers

Emilia Perez

A Real Pain

The Substance

Wicked

Best Performance in a Motion Picture - Drama, Actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Performance in a Motion Picture - Drama, Actress

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Angelina Jolie, Maria

Nicole Kidman, Babygirl

Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door

Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here

Kate Winslet, Lee

Best Television Series - Drama

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

ShÅgun

Slow Horses

Squid Game

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

The Gentlemen

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Best Performance in a Television Series - Drama, Actor

Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada, ShÅgun

Billy Bob Thornton, Landman

Best Performance in a Television Series - Drama, Actress

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon

Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Keira Knightley, Black Doves

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Anna Sawai, ShÅgun