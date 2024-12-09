'Emilia Perez,' 'The Bear' lead Golden Globe nominations
UPI News Service, 12/09/2024
Nominations are in for the 2025 Golden Globe Awards.
ADVERTISEMENT
On Monday, Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut announced the contenders for the 82nd annual Golden Globes, an awards show honoring excellence in television and film.
Emilia Perez scored the most film nominations with 10 nods, including Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language.
Karla Sofia Gascon, Zoe Saldai±a, and Selena Gomez star in the movie, which follows a Mexican cartel leader who undergoes gender-affirming surgery. The film dropped on Netflix in November.
The Brutalist, which stars Adrien Brody, garnered seven nominations, including Best Performance by a Male Actor for Brody. The actor portrays a Jewish Hungarian architect who attempts to start anew following World War II.
Conclave received six nominations, while Anora and The Substance had five nods each.
The Bear, which earned a record number of Primetime Emmy Award nominations earlier this year, topped the Golden Globes television category with five nominations, including Best Musical or Comedy Series.
Only Murders in the Building and ShÅgun each earned four nods.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Netflix scored the most nominations in both the film distributor (13) and television distributor (23) categories, while A24 (12) and HBO Max (14) followed in film and television, respectively.
The Golden Globes will take place Jan. 5 and air live at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. The show will also stream on Paramount+.
Nominations include:
Best Motion Picture - Drama
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nickel Boys
September 5
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Anora
Challengers
Emilia Perez
A Real Pain
The Substance
Wicked
Best Performance in a Motion Picture - Drama, Actor
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.