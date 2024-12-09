U.S. pop star Taylor Swift wrapped up her Eras concert tour in Vancouver Sunday.

The New York Times said the 21-month tour, which featured 149 shows, sold a total of $2 billion in tickets.

"We have toured the entire world. We have had so many adventures. It has been the most exciting, powerful, electrifying, intense, most challenging thing I've ever done in my entire life," Swift said in a video posted on the tour's official X page. "We've gotten to perform for over 10 million people on this tour."

People.com said fans at Sunday's concert sang "Happy Birthday" to Swift ahead of her 35th birthday on Friday.

The concert series also inspired a blockbuster concert movie and the best-selling The Official Eras Tour Book.

Her Tortured Poets Department double album was released in April.