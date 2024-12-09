Doctor Who and Good Omens actor David Tennant has signed on to host the BAFTA Movie Awards ceremony in London on Feb. 16.

"Oh, hello! Yes, David Tennant here. Back hosting the EE BAFTA Awards one more time. Sunday, the 16th of February. Tune in. Find out who's going to win!" Tennant said in a short promotional video posted online.

The gala is to take place at Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall.

It will be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer in the United Kingdom, and on Britbox in the United States and Australia.

"We couldn't be happier that David Tennant is returning to host the EE BAFTA Film Awards in 2025," Jane Millichip, CEO of BAFTA, said in a press release on Monday.

"He is an absolute pleasure to work with, and his performance this year was simply outstanding -- warm, witty, whip-smart, and with a delightful touch of mischief. It is a privilege to share Britain's biggest celebration of film with TV audiences worldwide, and to recognize the extraordinary creativity of those who power the British and global film industry."