Red One lands Thursday on Prime Video.

The holiday action-comedy stars Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson as a bounty hunter and a North Pole security official tasked with rescuing Santa Claus ( J.K. Simmons ).

"The material lent itself to big-action scale, which you typically don't see in Christmas movies," said Johnson, who recently voiced Maui in Moana 2.

In a short clip previewing the film's Prime Video arrival, Johnson turns a toy into a life-size car, and Evans outruns a violent snowman.

"The mission to save Christmas is on," an official description reads.

Red One also stars Lucy Liu Bonnie Hunt , Kristofer Hivju, Nick Kroll and Wesley Kimmel. The film opened in theaters in November.