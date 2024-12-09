Red One lands Thursday on Prime Video.The holiday action-comedy stars Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson as a bounty hunter and a North Pole security official tasked with rescuing Santa Claus (J.K. Simmons)."The material lent itself to big-action scale, which you typically don't see in Christmas movies," said Johnson, who recently voiced Maui in Moana 2.In a short clip previewing the film's Prime Video arrival, Johnson turns a toy into a life-size car, and Evans outruns a violent snowman."The mission to save Christmas is on," an official description reads.Red One also stars Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt, Kristofer Hivju, Nick Kroll and Wesley Kimmel. The film opened in theaters in November.