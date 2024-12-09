Red One lands Thursday on Prime Video.

"The material lent itself to big-action scale, which you typically don't see in Christmas movies," said Johnson, who recently voiced Maui in Moana 2.

In a short clip previewing the film's Prime Video arrival, Johnson turns a toy into a life-size car, and Evans outruns a violent snowman.

"The mission to save Christmas is on," an official description reads.