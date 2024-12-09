Ballerina, a John Wick spinoff, tested actress Ana de Armas both mentally and physically, she said in a featurette.

ADVERTISEMENT

De Armas portrays Eve, who becomes an assassin to avenge her father's passing.

"When I got the opportunity or the offer, it was really inspiring," she said in the clip. "I'm actually surprised that I came out of it in one piece."

"The way that the fights are built, you have to be prepared for whatever they throw at you," she added. "It was a kind of discipline -- physical and mental -- that I didn't know before.

The film, which premieres June 6, is the fifth in the John Wick universe, and the story parallels Chapter 3 - Parabellum.

"When I read the script, I didn't think you could find a way to expand the world in a way that felt completely different, and, at the same time, completely connected," said the late actor Lance Reddick , who portrays Charon. "But they did."

Reddick passed away in March 2023. He was 60.

De Armas and costars Ian McShane and Norman Reed recently joined Len Wiseman for a panel at the CCXP convention in Brazil.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"The action-packed panel kicked off with a spectacular dance and stunt performance by local artists, followed by a special conversation with the cast and director," a release states.

Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Reddick and Sharon Duncan-Brewster also star.