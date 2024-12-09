'Ballerina' tested Ana de Armas mentally and physically
UPI News Service, 12/09/2024
Ballerina, a John Wick spinoff, tested actress Ana de Armas both mentally and physically, she said in a featurette.
De Armas portrays Eve, who becomes an assassin to avenge her father's passing.
"When I got the opportunity or the offer, it was really inspiring," she said in the clip. "I'm actually surprised that I came out of it in one piece."
"The way that the fights are built, you have to be prepared for whatever they throw at you," she added. "It was a kind of discipline -- physical and mental -- that I didn't know before.
The film, which premieres June 6, is the fifth in the John Wick universe, and the story parallels Chapter 3 - Parabellum.
"When I read the script, I didn't think you could find a way to expand the world in a way that felt completely different, and, at the same time, completely connected," said the late actor Lance Reddick, who portrays Charon. "But they did."
Reddick passed away in March 2023. He was 60.
De Armas and costars Ian McShane and Norman Reed recently joined Len Wiseman for a panel at the CCXP convention in Brazil.
"The action-packed panel kicked off with a spectacular dance and stunt performance by local artists, followed by a special conversation with the cast and director," a release states.
