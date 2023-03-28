'Elemental' trailer introduces residents of Disney-Pixar film
UPI News Service, 03/28/2023
Disney-Pixar is giving a glimpse of the new film Elemental.
The studios released a trailer for the animated movie Tuesday featuring the voices of Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie.
The preview introduces the residents of Element City, a bustling metropolis where elemental beings live alongside each other but "do not mix." Against conventions, fire element Ember Lumen (Lewis) and water element Wade Ripple (Athie) form a bond and fall in love.
