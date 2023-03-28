The 50-year-old actor and 53-year-old singer and actress attended the Los Angeles premiere of Affleck's film Air.
Affleck and Lopez got close and shared a kiss as they posed for photos. Lopez wore a high-neck gown with an embellished top and a neon skirt, while Affleck sported a navy suit and light blue shirt.
Affleck had nothing but praise for Lopez while speaking to Entertainment Tonight, calling his wife "brilliant."
The actor also praised Lopez while introducing Air at the premiere.
"This has been a joy, and I want to just enjoy this moment for one second," he said. "I want to say that none of it would be possible -- this company, this movie, this joy tonight -- without the love and support of my wife who means more to me than anything in the world. I want to say thank you. I love you. You mean the world to me. You're fabulous, you're amazing, you're wonderful, good, kind, magnificent and I love you."
Air is a sports drama written by Alex Convery and directed by Affleck. The film explores the origins of the partnership between Nike and basketball star Michael Jordan.
