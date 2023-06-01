Daniella Karagach and husband, Pasha Pashkov of Dancing with the Stars, announced the birth of their daughter, Nikita, on their social media accounts.

Karagach, 30, and Pashkov, 36, are pros on the show. They've been married for eight years and this is their first child.

The caption on several pics of the new arrival simply says, "Nikita 5.30.23." with a heart emoji. In the pics, the couple is holding the baby at what appears to be the hospital where she was born, and then there are pics of the swaddled baby lying on a blanket with a cap with a rose on it.

Their daughter arrived three days after her father's birthday according to a social media post Karagach made wishing her husband a Happy Birthday.

"I cannot wait to watch Pasha become a dad because he is unreal with kids," Karagach told People before the birth. "There's no anxiety, there's no stress. I feel a sense of calmness. The baby is going to change our life only for the better."

Karagach's Season 31 partner was Joseph Baena, Arnold Schwarzenegger 's son. Pashkov's was reality star Teresa Giudice . Karagach gives Baena credit for being "gentle" with her although he didn't know she was expecting. Karagach said she found out around the same time as the DWTS Season 31 premiere.

"We've wanted a family ever since we've gotten married and we've been married for eight and a half years, so we are more than ready to have a baby," Karagach said then. "We wanted to start planning this year and it just so happened that the timing was absolutely perfect. I actually found out I was pregnant on [DWTS Season 31's] premiere day."

Karagach danced up until close to the birth, appearing on social media with her husband as they did a dance duet to Manuel Turizo's "La Bachata." She captioned the photo, "Made with love."

The couple announced the pregnancy in November.