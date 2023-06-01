Rock 'n' roll legend Billy Joel has announced he will end his 10-year, monthly residency at New York's Madison Square Garden in July 2024.

The 74-year-old artist will have sold more than 1.6 million tickets by the time he wraps up his run.

"There's only one thing that's more New York than Billy Joel -- and that's a Billy Joel concert at MSG," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday.

"For more than 50 years, Billy's music has defined our city and brought us together. On behalf of 8.5 million New Yorkers, congratulations, Billy, on a historic run of sold-out shows at MSG, and thank you for a lifetime of bringing joy to us all."

The "Piano Man," "New York State of Mind," "Only the Good Die Young" and "Uptown Girl" singer will have played 150 sold-out shows at the venue during his lifetime by the time he ends the residency.

"After ten extraordinary years, Joel's historic franchise run will conclude in July 2024 with his 150th lifetime performance at The World's Most Famous Arena," Joel's Instagram account said Thursday.

"Access presale tickets for Oct 20 starting Wed, Jun 7 at 10am with code SOCIAL. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Fri, Jun 9 at 10am."