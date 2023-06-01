Tyne Daly and Liev Schreiber are set to star in the Roundabout Theatre Company's revival of John Patrick Shanley's Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Doubt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scott Ellis is directing the New York production, which takes place in the 1960s and is scheduled to open in February.

Additional cast members and design team are expected to be announced at a later date.

"Sister Aloysius, the prickly principal of an all-boys Catholic school in a working-class part of the Bronx, is feared by students and colleagues alike," the company said in a synopsis.

"But when she suspects nefarious relations between the charismatic priest Father Flynn and a student, she's forced to wrestle with what's fact, what's fiction, and how much she'll risk to expose the difference -- all the while wrestling with her own bone-deep doubts."

This is the first time the show will be staged in New York in about two decades.

Cherry Jones and Brian F. O'Byrne starred in the original version.

Meryl Streep and the late Philip Seymour Hoffman starred in a 2008 film adaptation.