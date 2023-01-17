The Preacher alum Dominic Cooper and Downton Abbey actor Hugh Bonneville have signed on for roles in the BBC drama, The Gold.

The series is based on the true story of a 1980s British heist of tens of millions of dollars in gold bullion.

"What started as 'a typical Old Kent Road armed robbery' according to detectives at the time, became a seminal event in British criminal history, remarkable not only for the scale of the theft -- at the time the biggest in global history -- but for its wider legacy," a synopsis said.

"The disposal of the bullion caused the birth of large-scale international money laundering, provided the dirty money that helped fuel the London Docklands property boom, united blue and white collar criminals and left controversy and murder in its wake."

The cast will include Jack Lowden, Charlotte Spencer, Tom Cullen, Emun Elliott, Sean Harris, Ellora Torchia and Stefanie Martini.

No premiere date has been announced.