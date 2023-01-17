Netflix has unveiled its Korean film and TV slate for 2023.

The streaming service said in a press release Monday that it will release 34 Korean titles this year, including The Glory Part 2.

The Glory is a drama series starring Song Hye-kyo as Moon Dong-eun, an elementary school teacher who seeks revenge on the people who bullied her in high school. The show reached Netflix's Top 10 in the United States following its release in January.

Part 2 will be released in March. Sweet Home and D.P. will also return with new episodes this year.

"The global popularity of K-content has continued apace over 2022, with Netflix bringing a wider variety of stories and genres to fans around the world," Don Kang, Netflix vice president of content (Korea), said. "Over the last year, Korean series and films have regularly featured in our Global Top 10 list in more than 90 countries, and three of Netflix's most-watched shows ever are from Korea.

"This year, we're pushing the envelope even further with the stories we tell and how we tell them. With this lineup of Korean titles, Netflix will continue to be the ultimate destination for compelling, diverse and must-watch Korean storytelling."

Other Korean titles releasing this year include the sci-fi thriller Jung_E, Kill Boksoon, Believer 2, Ballerina, The Match and Unlocked.

Netflix also unveiled 11 new projects: Behind Your Touch (WT), Crash Course in Romance, The Good Bad Mother, King the Land, Destined with You, See You in My 19th Life, Siren: Survive the Island, 19/20 (Nineteen to Twenty), Zombieverse, The Devil's Plan and In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal.