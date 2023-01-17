The British Academy of Film and Television Awards has announced the nominees for the 2023 BAFTA EE Rising Star Award.

Naomi Ackie ( Whitney Houston : I Wanna Dance with Somebody), Sheila Atim (The Woman King), Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education), Emma Mackey (Sex Education) and Daryl McCormack are nominated for the award this year.

The Rising Star Award honors an emerging actor who has demonstrated exceptional talent and ambition and has begun to capture the imagination of the British public. The award is the only prize at the BAFTA Film Awards voted for by the public.

Previous winners include James McAvoy, Eva Green, Tom Hardy, Kristen Stewart, Tom Holland, Letitia Wright and Lashana Lynch.

"Recognizing and supporting creative talent is of the upmost importance to us at BAFTA, which is why we are delighted to continue our partnership with EE and the EE Rising Star Award," BAFTA CEO Jane Millichip said in a press release. "This year's five nominees have displayed a breathtaking ability to tell stories and create characters that resonate with their audiences, and it's now up to the British public to decide who will take home the award on Feb. 19."

The BAFTA Film Awards will take place Feb. 19 at Royal Festival Hall at Southbank Centre in London.

Richard E. Grant will host the ceremony.