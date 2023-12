Lifetime announced their slate of movies for January and February on Wednesday. Movies air Saturdays at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime.

Cush Jumbo and Tia May Watts star in Girl in the Video Jan. 13. The latest Girl In... movie is about a mother (Jumbo) searching for her daughter (Watts) who is kidnapped for livestream pornography.

Dying in Plain Sight premieres Jan. 20. Nicola Correia-Damude and Raffa Virago play a mother and daughter both with dangerous eating habits, inspired by a true story.

Confessions of a Cam Girl, also "inspired by real stories," stars Megan Best as a fashion student who turns to web camming to pay for fashion school. Camille Sullivan and Josh Bogert also star.

Tamar Braxton joins Denise Boutee, Matt Cedei±o and Brely Evans in A Mother's Intuition, the story of a mother searching for her missing newborn.

Abducted Off the Street: The Carlesha Gaither Story is based on a true story. Riele Downs plays the nurse's aide abducted in Philadelphia. Kenya Moore plays Gaither's mother.