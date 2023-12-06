Pluto TV announced Norman Lear marathons on its free streaming channels on Wednesday. Lear died at the age of 101 on Tuesday, his family announced Wednesday.

Four different Lear produced series will begin airing marathons at 7 p.m. EST. Pluto's Classic TV: Families channel will run All in the Family.

Classic TV Comedy will run Maude, the spinoff of All in the Family. Black Classics will run Sanford & Son, then The Jeffersons.

The Jeffersons also spun off from All in the Family. Sherman Hemsley and Isabel Sanford played the Bunkers' neighbors, who moved to their own apartment in New York City.

All in the Family was about Archie Bunker (Caroll O'Connor), his wife Edith (Jean Stapleton), their daughter, Gloria (Sally Struthers) and Gloria's liberal husband (Rob Reiner), whom Archie dubs Meathead.