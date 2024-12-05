The Critics Choice Awards television nominees have been announced ahead of the show, which premieres Jan. 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Critics Choice Awards are bestowed annually to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement," a press release states. "Historically, they are the most accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations."

ShÅgun is the most nominated show on the list, while Abbott Elementary, Disclaimer, Hacks, The Diplomat, The Penguin and What We Do in the Shadows follow.

Chelsea Handler will host the show. The awards will premiere at 7 p.m. EST on E!

The film nominations will be announced Thursday.

Here are nominees for the top awards:

Best Drama Series

The Day of the Jackal

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The Diplomat

Evil

Industry

Interview with the Vampire

The Old Man

ShÅgun

Slow Horses

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

English Teacher

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Somebody Somewhere

St. Denis Medical

What We Do in the Shadows

Best Limited Series

Baby Reindeer

Disclaimer

Masters of the Air

Mr Bates vs the Post Office

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

We Were the Lucky Ones

Best Foreign Language Series

Acapulco

Citadel: Honey Bunny

La Maquina

The Law According to Lidia Poet

My Brilliant Friend

Pachinko

Senna

Squid Game

Best Animated Series

Batman: Caped Crusader

Bluey

Bob's Burgers

Invincible

The Simpsons

X-Men '97

Best Talk Show

Hot Ones

The Daily Show

The Graham Norton Show

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in L.A.

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Best Comedy Special

Ali Wong: Single Lady

Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny

Kevin James: Irregardless

Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die

Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special

Ramy Youssef: More Feelings