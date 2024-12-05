Critics Choice Awards: 'ShÅgun' most nominated show
UPI News Service, 12/05/2024
The Critics Choice Awards television nominees have been announced ahead of the show, which premieres Jan. 12.
"The Critics Choice Awards are bestowed annually to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement," a press release states. "Historically, they are the most accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations."
ShÅgun is the most nominated show on the list, while Abbott Elementary, Disclaimer, Hacks, The Diplomat, The Penguin and What We Do in the Shadows follow.
Chelsea Handler will host the show. The awards will premiere at 7 p.m. EST on E!
The film nominations will be announced Thursday.
Here are nominees for the top awards:
Best Drama Series
The Day of the Jackal
