Mocha Mousse is the Pantone color of the year.

"Honoring the growing movement to align ourselves more closely with the natural world and characterized by its organic nature, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse embraces the sustenance of our physical environment," a press release states.

The color is comforting and evocative of such treats as coffee or chocolate, the release says.

Motorola added the hue to its lineup of razr phones.

"Mocha Mousse reinforces the importance of savoring the moment -- a reminder to indulge in life's simple pleasures," said Motorola's Vice President of customer experience and design, Ruben Castano.

Joybird, Pura, Six Studio, Libratone, Spoonflower, IPSY, Society6, Ultrafabrics, Capsule 11, Oyuna and Post-It will also feature the shade in their products.

The 2024 color was Peach Fuzz, while 2023 was Viva Magenta.