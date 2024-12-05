Paramount+ is giving a glimpse of 1923 Season 2.

The streaming service shared teaser trailers and a February premiere date for the season Thursday.

1923 is a prequel to the Paramount Network series Yellowstone. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren play Jacob and Cara Dutton, the patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton family on the Yellowstone Ranch in the 1920s.

Brandon Sklenar, Julia Schlaepfer, Jerome Flynn, Darren Mann, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Michelle Randolph, Sebastian Roche, Timothy Dalton and Jennifer Carpenter also star. Isabel May, who starred in Yellowstone prequel 1883, narrates the show as her character, Elsa Dutton.

In Season 2, "a cruel winter brings new challenges and unfinished business to Jacob (Ford) and Cara (Mirren) back at the Dutton ranch."

"With harsh conditions and adversaries threatening to end the Dutton legacy, Spencer (Sklenar) embarks on an arduous journey home, racing against time to save his family in Montana. Meanwhile, Alexandra (Schlaepfer) sets off on her own harrowing trans-Atlantic journey to find Spencer and reclaim their love," an official synopsis reads.

Season 2 will premiere Feb. 23 on Paramount+.

In anticipation of the release, Paramount Network will air the entirety of Season 1, beginning Dec. 8. Subsequent episodes will follow Dec. 15, 22, 29 and Jan. 5.

