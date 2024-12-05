Netflix is teasing a new comedy special from Jamie Foxx.

ADVERTISEMENT

The What Had Happened Was... trailer opens with news headlines surrounding the comedian's recent health crisis.

"The special comes after Foxx's 2023 hospitalization, and the Oscar- and Grammy-winning comedy icon sets the record straight with humor and vulnerability, expressing deep gratitude to those who supported his recovery," an official synopsis reads.

The preview shows Foxx on the stage, facing roaring applause.

"I'm back," he says. "And I'm so glad to see y'all here. I'm so glad to be here."

As an actor, he will star in an upcoming Netflix film opposite Cameron Diaz , called Back in Action.

What Had Happened Was... premieres Tuesday.