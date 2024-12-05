Carrie Underwood will bid farewell to 2024 with a performance on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025.

The multiple Grammy award-winning musician will sing fan favorites leading up to the iconic midnight ball drop.

"I have such fun memories of performing on New Year's Rockin' Eve in Times Square in both 2007 and 2015," Underwood said. "And I'm so excited to perform just before the ball drops again this year."

"I'm thrilled to celebrate 20 years since winning American Idol by joining Ryan as he hosts his 20th New Year's Eve in Times Square," she added.

Carrie Underwood was the 2005 winner of the singing contest show.

Actress and singer Rita Ora , who recently hosted MTV's Europe Music Awards, will join Seacrest as cohost this year.

Dayanara Torres will be the Puerto Rico cohost.

Lenny Kravitz, Teddy Swims, Tinashe, Cody Johnson, Thomas Rhett, Megan Moroney and Sophie Ellis-Bextor will also perform at the 54th iteration of the popular special.

New Year's Rockin' Eve premieres at 8:00 p.m. EST, on ABC, Dec. 31, and lands on Hulu Jan. 1.