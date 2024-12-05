Disney+ is previewing a Dr. Who holiday special starring Ncuti Gatwa and Nicola Coughlan.

Gatwa made his debut as the show's Doctor in Season 14 of the reboot, which premiered in May and is now streaming on Disney+.

"I love the fact that there will be little Black boys and girls out there being like: 'Oh, my God! That Doctor's me!'" he told UPI at the time. "That feels really beautiful, that level of representation, but it's mad, mad, MAD to think that I am the Doctor, in general."

In the trailer for Joy to the World, the Doctor enters a room with a massive golden Christmas tree.

"Is this Christmas?" he asks Trev, who is portrayed by Joel Fry.

"Yes, we're doing a special Christmas everywhere, all at once," he responds.

He eventually runs into Joy (Coughlan), and the pair embarks on an adventure.

"When Joy checks into a London hotel in 2024, she opens a secret doorway to the Time Hotel -- discovering danger, dinosaurs and the Doctor," an official synopsis reads. "But a deadly plan is unfolding across the Earth, just in time for Christmas."

Steph de Whalley, Jonathan Aris , Peter Benedict, Julia Watson and Niamh Marie Smith also star.

Joy to the World streams on Disney+ on Christmas Day.