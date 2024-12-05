Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon sang "You'll Be There" on Fallon's Holiday Seasoning Spectacular.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's a ukulele type of bromance song," Fallon said Wednesday. "I'm calling him during the holidays, and he won't pick up the phone -- but listen to the end of the song and it gets funny."

The video begins with a text from Timberlake, saying that he won't make it to the lodge this year.

A distraught Fallon sings and opens a scrapbook filled with their photos.

Eventually, Timberlake appears, singing, "Jimmy, I saw you FaceTime me, but I was busy with the wifey."

They decide to have a "bro day" as the song continues.

Their performance was part of Fallon's holiday special, which also starred The Roots, Dolly Parton, J.B. Smoove, Cara Delevingne, the Jonas Brothers, "Weird Al" Yankovic, LL Cool J and the iconic Mariah Carey.

"You'll be There" appears on Fallon's Holiday Seasoning album.