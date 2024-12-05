Netflix is introducing new characters from Squid Game Season 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a poster and teaser Wednesday showcasing new faces from the upcoming season.

Squid Game is a South Korean survival thriller about a deadly game where players risk their lives for the chance to win millions.

Lee Jung-jae returns as Seong Gi-hun, aka Player 456, the winner of the previous Squid Game.

Season 2 characters include:

Myung-gi (played by Yim Si-wan), aka Player 333, a YouTube star on the run after getting caught up in a crypto scam.

Jun-hee (Jo Yu-ri), aka Player 222, "an independent and persistent individual" and the ex-girlfriend of Myung-gi

Yong-sik (Yang Dong-geun), aka Player 007, "an immature, shameless gambler, and his mother, Geum-ja (Kang Ae-shim), aka Player 149

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Jung-bae (Lee Seo-hwan), aka Player 390, an "immature friend" of Gi-hun

Dae-ho (Kang Ha-neul), aka Player 388, an ex-Marine and "a macho guy"

Hyun-ju (Park Sung-hoon), aka Player 120, a former special forces soldier and a transgender woman

Returning cast members also include Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun and Gong Yoo.

Squid Game Season 2 premieres Dec. 26. Netflix released a trailer for the season in November that shows Gi-hun return to Squid Game to take on its creators.