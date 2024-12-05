The iconic New York City Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was lit Wednesday Night, ushing in the start of the 2024 holiday season.

The Rockefeller Center was packed with spectators as the tens of thousands of lights adorning the massive Norway Spruce be turned on.

Mayor Eric Adams was among the dignities in attendance.

"Merry Christmas, New York City!" he said on X. "The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is standing tall and shining bright once again."

Singer Kelly Clarkson, from The Kelly Clarkson Show, hosted the event, which was aired on NBC and Peacock, and also performed.

The event also included performances from the Backstreet Boys, Jennifer Hudson , Thalia, Raye and the Radio City Rockettes.

It was the 93rd annual Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting Ceremony. The tree, from West Stockbridge, is the first from Massachusetts to be used in the event since 1959, according to the Rockefeller Center.

The tree is to be lit from 5 a.m. to midnight from Sunday to Wednesday and from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday to Saturday.

On Christmas Day, it will be lit for 24 hours.