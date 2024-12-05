The event also included performances from the Backstreet Boys, Jennifer Hudson, Thalia, Raye and the Radio City Rockettes.
It was the 93rd annual Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting Ceremony. The tree, from West Stockbridge, is the first from Massachusetts to be used in the event since 1959, according to the Rockefeller Center.
The tree is to be lit from 5 a.m. to midnight from Sunday to Wednesday and from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday to Saturday.
