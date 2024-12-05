South Korean boy band Treasure is back with new music.

The K-pop group released a single and music video for the song "Last Night" on Thursday.

"Last Night" is an upbeat, romantic new song where the members of Treasure look back on a special night with a partner and vow to be "the Romeo who serves you tonight."

The video shows the group perform on a city rooftop and watch fireworks at night.

"Last Night" is Treasure's second single of 2024, following "King Kong," released in May.

The group released its most recent Korean album, Reboot, in July 2023.

Treasure consists of Choi Hyun-suk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Yoon Jae-hyuk, Asahi, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeon-woo and So Jung-hwan. The group debuted in 2020.