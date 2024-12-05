Max renewed Like Water for Chocolate for a second season on Thursday. The Season 1 finale airs Sunday on HBO Latino and Max.

Executive Producer Salma Hayek Pinault made the announcement at a London event. She also indicated the second season would complete the adaptation of the Laura Esquival novel.

"We are thrilled to confirm a second season of Like Water for Chocolate and are looking forward to giving closure to such a strong and powerful story," Hayek Pinault said. "It's been incredible to see such an important Mexican story resonate with audiences around the world."

The story follows heartbroken chef Tita (Azul Guaita), who is forbidden to marry her great love, Pedro (Andres Baida) because she must care for her mother (Irene Azuela). So Pedro marries Tita's sister, Rosaura (Ana Valeria Becerril), to remain close to Tita.

The book was adapted into a movie in 1992.

Executives said Like Water For Chocolate became the most watched Latin American content on Max worldwide and number three series overall. The show films in Mexico with Spanish dialogue.

Stars Guaita, Becerril, Azuela and Baida are confirmed to return, along with Andrea Chaparro and Louis David Horne. Jerry Rodri­guez is showrunner.

Latin America and US Hispanic SVP of General Entertainment Content and Programming Strategy for Warner Bros. Discovery Mariano Cesar said Season 2 will continue the themes of Mexican culture, magical realism and gastronomy "as forms of expression and connection."

"These themes are developed from a female perspective, in which the questioning of social and family mandates reinforces the current relevance of the narrative," Cesar said.