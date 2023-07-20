Constance Wu is a mom of two.

The 41-year-old actress recently welcomed her second child, a son, with her partner, Ryan Kattner.

Wu accidentally let the news slip in a teaser Thursday for her interview with Danielle Robay's Prettysmart podcast.

Wu was discussing how she dedicated her book Making a Scene to her 2-year-old daughter with Kattner when she mentioned she made the decision before her son was born.

"Breaking news, nobody knew I had a son," the star said.

Wu later expressed her surprise at having a boy.

"They were like, 'Yeah, you're having a boy.' I was like, 'Really? Are you sure?'" she said.

Wu was then asked if she felt prepared to become a "boy mom."

"A lot of the differences I'm experiencing, he's just a different person. It's our second kid, so we have less anxiety around it. We've done it before," she said. "It's still early; he's still a little nugget."

Wu had announced in February that she was expecting her second child with Kattner.

"Bun in the oven. Filipinese baby #2 coming soon," she said on Instagram Stories at the time.

Wu is known for playing Jessica Huang on the ABC series Fresh Off the Boat and for starring in the films Crazy Rich Asians and Hustlers.