Priscilla will screen at the 2023 New York Film Festival as the event's Centerpiece selection.

Film at Lincoln Center announced Thursday that Priscilla will have its North American premiere at the 61st festival in October. The film will screen Oct. 6 at Alice Tully Hall.

Priscilla is written and directed by Sofia Coppola (Lost in Translation, Marie Antoinette). The movie is based on Priscilla Presley's memoir Elvis and Me and explores Presley's life and relationship with rock 'n' roll icon Elvis Presley.

Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi star as Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley.

The new film follows Presley's love affair with Elvis Presley, "from her early years as a teenage army brat stationed in West Germany to her surreal arrival at Graceland, which becomes both her home and prison."

Coppola's films Marie Antoinette and On the Rocks previously screened at NYFF.

"I am honored to be back at the New York Film Festival with my new film and to be telling Priscilla Presley's story, the unseen side of a great American myth," Coppola said in a statement.

"Priscilla is a culminating triumph for Sofia Coppola, a filmmaker with a singular gift for illuminating the interior lives of her characters," NYFF artistic director Dennis Lim added. "It's a showcase for a pair of star-making performances and a work of tremendous empathy and emotional nuance. We are looking forward to welcoming Sofia back to the festival with one of her very best films."

A24 released a teaser trailer for Priscilla in June. The film opens in theaters in October.