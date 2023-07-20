Vivica A. Fox is opening up about her feud with Nick Cannon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 58-year-old actress discussed her issues with Cannon, 42, on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live after the actor and television personality called her ex 50 Cent fat.

Fox dated 50 Cent in the early 2000s and said on Sherri Shepherd's talk show Sherri in June that she'd be open to dating the rapper and actor again.

Cannon was subsequently discussing Fox's comments on his Daily Cannon podcast when he poked fun at 50 Cent's weight.

"You looking at them pictures from Get Rich or Die Tryin', now it's get thick or die fryin,'" Cannon said.

Fox responded by calling Cannon a "clout chaser" in the comments of an Instagram post about the actor's remarks.

On WWHL, Fox confirmed she told off Cannon in the comments.

"I said take your community [expletive] self home and go pay some child support," she said, referencing Cannon's 12 children.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The actress said she hasn't heard from Cannon since.

"I like Nick as a friend. I didn't get why he called me out for no reason. I really didn't get the whole meaning of it. I mean, he was talking about one of my exes and then threw me in the batch," she said. "It was just not cool."

Fox then addressed Cannon, saying, "If you want to talk, call me."