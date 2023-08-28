Constance Wu and Corbin Bleu will take the stage in a new production of Little Shop of Horrors.

Wu, an actress known for Fresh Off the Boat and Crazy Rich Asians, and Bleu, an actor who starred on Glee, will play Audrey and Seymour in the Off-Broadway revival of the musical.

Wu and Bleu confirmed the news in a video Monday that showed the pair discuss their new love of gardening during a FaceTime call.

Little Shop of Horrors features music by Alan Menken and lyrics and a book by Howard Ashman. The musical was adapted as a 1986 film starring Rick Moranis and Ellen Greene as Seymour and Audrey.

Wu and Bleu begin performances Sept. 21 at Westside Theatre in New York City.

"Little Shop has been my #1 favorite musical since I first saw a community production growing up in Richmond, Virginia. The music is so wonderful, and I love Audrey. I relate to her scrappiness and finding beauty in the simple things," Wu said in a statement. "I am so excited to be in this production, singing and performing alongside the brilliant Corbin Bleu , and enjoying the thrill of live and alive theater with the audience."

"I've been a fan of Little Shop since childhood -- I watched the film on repeat. It's a perfect musical and this is definitely a dream-fulfilling moment for me," Bleu added. "I am really looking forward to performing with Constance and finding our Seymour and Audrey dynamic. We both love and crave life theater -- our mutual excitement is kinetic."

The Little Shop of Horrors revival originally opened in October 2019.