Conan O'Brien has returned to The Tonight Show after 14 years.

The television personality and comedian reminisced about his time on The Tonight Show and Late Night with Conan O'Brien during Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

O'Brien hosted the NBC late-night talk show Late Night with Conan O'Brien from 1993 to 2009. He also had a short-lived stint as Tonight Show host from 2009 to 2010 before Jimmy Fallon took over as host.

"It's weird to come back. It's weird," O'Brien told Fallon. "I haven't been in this building for such a long time, and I haven't been on this floor in forever."

"I mean, I was here for 16 years doing the Late Night Show before we went out to LA, and right across the hall, and I just -- all these memories came flooding back to me," he said.

O'Brien remarked on how Kelly Clarkson uses his old studio to film her talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"When someone else is in your studio, it feels weird," O'Brien said. "So I walked in and I said, 'Who's in my old studio?' And they said Kelly Clarkson. And I love Kelly Clarkson! Who doesn't love Kelly Clarkson. But still, I felt like, 'It's not right!'"

"They should have burned it to the ground," he jokingly added.

O'Brien also looked back on his interview with president Barack Obama and a backstage moment with Prince.

O'Brien will next star on the travel series Conan O'Brien Must Go, which premieres April 18 on Max.

The show follows O'Brien as he visits "new friends he's met through his podcast, Conan O'Brien Needs a Fan, where he dives deep with listeners from around the world."