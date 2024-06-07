Celine Dion is opening up about how stiff person syndrome affects her singing voice.

The 56-year-old singer discussed her battle with the rare neurological disorder in a preview released Friday on Today of a new interview with Hoda Kotb

Dion said singing with stiff person syndrome feels "like somebody's strangling you" and pushing on your larynx, affecting her pitch and causing painful muscle spasms.

She said the disease can also affect a person's abdomen, spine and ribs, and has caused cramping in her feet and hands.

"It's cramping but it's in a position of like, you cannot unlock them. I had broken ribs at one point because sometimes when it's very severe it can break [a rib]," she added of the spasms.

The full interview will air Tuesday at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.

Dion went public about her battle with stiff person syndrome in December 2022.

The singer is the subject of the new documentary I Am: Celine Dion, which explores her life and career, with a focus on her health issues.

"I'm working hard every day, but I have to admit, it's been a struggle," Dion said in a trailer for the film.

"I miss it so much. The people, I miss them," she added of performing. "If I can't run, I'll walk. If I can't walk, I'll crawl. And I won't stop."

I Am: Celine Dion premieres June 25 on Prime Video.