The Upshaws will return for a final season on Netflix.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service announced Friday that it renewed the series for Part 7.

The Upshaws is a sitcom created by Regina Y. Hicks and Wanda Sykes. The show follows Bennie (Mike Epps) and Regina Upshaw (Kim Fields), a Black working-class couple living with their children in Indianapolis.

The cast also includes Sykes as Regina's sister Lucretia, Jermelle Simon as Bennie Jr., Khali Spraggins as Aaliyah, Journey Christine as Maya and Diamond Lyons as Kelvin, Bennie's son with another woman, Tasha (Gabrielle Dennis).

Part 5, which was released in April, ended with Lucretia (Sykes) and her fiance, Frank (Lamont Thompson), moving to Atlanta and Tasha (Dennis) moving in with the Upshaws.

Part 6 will premiere in early 2025 and follow the Upshaws as they continue "to ride life's ups and downs: new jobs, bigger dreams, health struggles, and some major life surprises," according to Netflix's Tudum.

Part 7 will also debut in 2025.

"A heartfelt thanks to Netflix for letting us send off The Upshaws with this fifth and final season. We are excited to give the show and the fans a proper farewell," Sykes said.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The Upshaws originally premiered on Netflix in 2021.