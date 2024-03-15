"Enough (Miami)" follows the release of "Like What (Freestyle)" earlier this month. "Like What (Freestyle)" features a sample of the Missy Elliott song "She's a Bitch" and a music video directed by Cardi B's husband, rapper Offset.
Cardi B recently said that her second studio album is coming "very soon."
Her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, was released in 2018.
In addition to her new music, Cardi B will appear on "Punteria," a song from Shakira's forthcoming album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.
