Cardi B has released her second song of 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 31-year-old rapper released a single and music video for "Enough (Miami)" on Friday.

The "Enough (Miami)" video shows Cardi B perform against a blank white backdrop.

Cardi B announced the song earlier this week.

"Enough (Miami)" follows the release of "Like What (Freestyle)" earlier this month. "Like What (Freestyle)" features a sample of the Missy Elliott song "She's a Bitch" and a music video directed by Cardi B's husband, rapper Offset.

Cardi B recently said that her second studio album is coming "very soon."

Her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, was released in 2018.

In addition to her new music, Cardi B will appear on "Punteria," a song from Shakira's forthcoming album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.