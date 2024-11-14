Max is gearing up for the release of Bookie Season 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer and December premiere date for the season Thursday.

Bookie is a comedy series co-created, written and executive produced by Chuck Lorre (Two and a Half Men, The Big Bang Theory) and Nick Bakay.

The show follows "veteran Los Angeles bookie Danny (Sebastian Maniscalco) as the potential legalization of sports gambling in California threatens to upend his business for good."

"Alongside best friend and former NFL player Ray (Omar J. Dorsey), side-hustling sister Lorraine (Vanessa Ferlito), and reluctantly reformed drug dealer Hector (Jorge Garcia), Danny must contend with his increasingly unstable clients as he tries to settle their debts -- all while making plenty of risky bets of his own," an official synopsis reads.

Bookie Season 2 will premiere Dec. 12 on Max.