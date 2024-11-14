'Transformers One' to start streaming Friday on Paramount+
UPI News Service, 11/14/2024
Transformers One will arrive Friday on Paramount+.
Paramount+ announced a Nov. 15 streaming date for the movie in a press release Thursday.
Transformers One hails from Paramount Animation and Hasbro Entertainment. It is the first fully CG-animated film in the Transformers franchise, and originally opened in theaters in September.
The new film shares "the untold origin story of how the legendary Optimus Prime and Megatron, the respective leaders of the Autobots and Decepticons, went from brothers-in-arms to sworn enemies," an official synopsis reads.
