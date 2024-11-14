Transformers One will arrive Friday on Paramount+.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paramount+ announced a Nov. 15 streaming date for the movie in a press release Thursday.

Transformers One hails from Paramount Animation and Hasbro Entertainment. It is the first fully CG-animated film in the Transformers franchise, and originally opened in theaters in September.

The new film shares "the untold origin story of how the legendary Optimus Prime and Megatron, the respective leaders of the Autobots and Decepticons, went from brothers-in-arms to sworn enemies," an official synopsis reads.

The voice cast includes Chris Hemsworth as Optimus Prime, Brian Tyree Henry as Megatron, Scarlett Johansson as Elita-1, Keegan-Michael Key as Bumblebee, Steve Buscemi as Starscream, Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion and Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime.

Transformers One is directed by Josh Cooley (Toy Story 4), with Michael Bay as a producer and Steven Spielberg among the executive producers.

All seven live-action Transformers films and Seasons 1-3 of the Paramount+ animated series Transformers: Earthspark are available now to stream on Paramount+.