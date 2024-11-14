Roadside Attractions is previewing Gia Coppola's The Last Showgirl, starring Pamela Anderson.

The film, featured in the Toronto International Film Festival in September, follows Shelly (Anderson) as she faces her show's unexpected closure after 30 years of performances.

"She must reconcile with the decisions she's made and the community she has built as she plans her next act," an official description reads.

The trailer shows Shelly fighting back tears as she prepares for her final show.

"Las Vegas used to treat us like movie stars," she says in the preview. "The costumes, the sets. We were ambassadors for style and grace. The Las Vegas Showgirl. An iconic American showgirl."

The film will also feature a new song from Miley Cyrus, which was produced by Andrew Wyatt and written by Lykke Li, Cyrus and Wyatt.

The film will premiere in theaters nationwide on Jan. 10.

