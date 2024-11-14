Disney+ is previewing its documentary about the Beatles, which begins streaming Nov. 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beatles '64 offers a glimpse of the iconic group as they arrive in America in February 1964, sparking nationwide Beatlemania, a press release states.

"When we came, it was quite shortly after Kennedy being assassinated," Paul McCartney says in the trailer, released Thursday. "Maybe America needed something like The Beatles to be lifted out of sorrow."

McCartney and Ringo Starr are among the documentary's producers, while David Tedeschi serves as director.

"Spotlighting this singular cultural moment and its continued resonance today, the music and footage are augmented by newly filmed interview with Paul and Ringo," an official description reads. "As well as fans whose lives were transformed by The Beatles."