Mythic Quest will return for a fourth season in January.

Apple TV+ announced in a press release Thursday that Season 4 will have a two-episode premiere Jan. 29, with subsequent episodes to follow on Wednesdays.

Mythic Quest is a workplace comedy co-created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz. The show follows the staff at a fictional video game studio that produces the popular MMORPG Mythic Quest.

In Season 4, "the reunited team at Mythic Quest confronts new challenges amongst a changing video game landscape as stars rise, egos clash, relationships bloom and everyone tries to have a little more work work life balance," an official synopsis reads.

McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis and Naomi Ekperigin return to star.

In addition, Side Quest, an anthology series and "expansion of the Mythic Quest universe, will start streaming March 26 on Apple TV+.

Side Quest "explores the lives of employees, players and fans who are impacted by the game" in an anthology format.

McElhenney, Anna Konkle, Derek Waters, William Stanford Davis, Bria Henderson, Rome Flynn, Leonard Robinson, Gary Kraus, Annamarie Kasper, Esai Morales and Shalita Grant star.

Mythic Quest and Side Quest are produced for Apple TV+ by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ubisoft.