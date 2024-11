NBC announced more stars that will appear in the 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kylie Minogue and Billy Porter are set to perform outside the Herald Square Macy's store Nov. 28.

Singer, actress and television personality Jennifer Hudson dropped a holiday album in October and is now on tour.

The Jennifer Hudson Show host is also set to become a mega mentor for Season 26 of The Voice.

Kylie Minogue, meanwhile, released her sequel to Tension in October, and will launch a tour in February.

Earlier this year, Porter was nominated to receive an award at the Queerties, which streamed on Wow Presents Plus.

NBC added that the parade will also star Cynthia Erivo, Loud Luxury and Cole Escola.

Previously announced celebrities include Chli¶e, Joey McIntyre, Bishop Briggs, Kylie Cantrall, Dan + Shay, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Coco Jones, Walker Hayes and Ariana Madix.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Viewers can tune in on NBC or Peacock at 8:30 a.m. EST, and a rerun will play at 2 p.m. on NBC.