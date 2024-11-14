Netflix is teasing the new film Back in Action.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Thursday featuring Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz

Back in Action is an action comedy written by Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses) and Brendan O'Brien and directed by Gordon.

Foxx and Diaz play Matt and Emily, former CIA spies-turned-parents of two who "are dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown," an official description reads.

"We're on a mission, and we take this opportunity where people might think we're dead, to disappear off the face of the planet and start a new life and raise our family," Diaz told Netflix's Tudum.

Andrew Scott , Jamie Demetriou, McKenna Roberts and Rylan Jackson also star.

Back in Action marks Diaz's first film in nearly 10 years, and one of Foxx's first projects since his health scare in 2023. Foxx will address his health scare in the Netflix stand-up comedy special Jamie Foxx: What Happened Was..., which premieres Dec. 10.

Back in Action starts streaming Jan. 17 on Netflix.