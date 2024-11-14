Back in Action marks Diaz's first film in nearly 10 years, and one of Foxx's first projects since his health scare in 2023. Foxx will address his health scare in the Netflix stand-up comedy special Jamie Foxx: What Happened Was..., which premieres Dec. 10.
Back in Action starts streaming Jan. 17 on Netflix.
