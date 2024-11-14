Quincy Jones died of pancreatic cancer, his death certificate shows.

The 28-time Grammy Award winner passed away Nov. 3. He was 91.

His death sparked immediate expressions of love from stars such as LL Cool J, Colman Domingo, Victoria Monet and David Guetta.

His daughter, Rashida Jones, 48, shared a memorial four days later.

"When I was little, I would wake up in the middle of the night to search for him," she wrote in her post. "Undoubtedly, he would be somewhere in the house, composing (old school, with a pen and sheet music). He would never send me back to bed. He would smile and bring me into his arms while he continued to work... there was nos after place in the world for me."

The Parks and Recreation actress added that his music was just another way for him to express love.

"He was love," she wrote. "He made everyone he ever met feel loved and seen. That's his legacy."

He was also well known for working with Frank Sinatra, Michael Jackson, Count Basie and Ray Charles.

In addition to Rashida Jones Quincy Jones is survived by six other children and three siblings.

He was surrounded by his family when he passed, CNN reported.

"Although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him," they said in a statement. "He is truly one of a kind and we will miss him dearly; we take comfort and immense pride in knowing that the love and joy, that were the essence of his being, was shared with the world through all he created."

They added, "Through his music and his boundless love, Quincy Jones' heart will beat for eternity."