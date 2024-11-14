Universal Pictures announced Thursday that The Sugarland Express will return to theaters for its 50th anniversary. The re-release begins Dec. 8.

The Sugarland Express was director Steven Spielberg 's first theatrical movie, after the TV film, Duel. It stars Goldie Hawn and William Atherton as a couple on the run who become beloved antiheroes via the media.

The new 4K restoration premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and will have another pre-release screening Dec. 1 at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Los Angeles. The 4K UHD was released on home video Tuesday.

Michael Sacks, Ben Johnson, Gregory Walcott and Louise Latham also star. It was the first film for which John Williams did the music for Spielberg, and he continued to score Spielberg's hits Jaws, E.T., Raiders of the Lost Ark, Jurassic Park, Schindler's List and more through The Fabelmans.