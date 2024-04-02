Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Bodkin.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the dark comedy thriller Tuesday featuring Will Forte , Siobhan Cullen and Robyn Cara.

Bodkin is created by Jez Scharf, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer with Alex Metcalf.

Forte plays Gilbert, an American true crime podcast host, who travels to Ireland to investigate a mysterious disappearance. He teams up with Dove (Cullen), an Irish journalist, and Emmy (Cara), his podcast researcher.

"Bodkin is a darkly comedic thriller about a motley crew of podcasters who set out to investigate the mysterious disappearance of three strangers in an idyllic, coastal Irish town. But once they start pulling at threads, they discover a story much bigger and weirder than they could have ever imagined," an official synopsis reads.

David Wilmot and Chris Walley also star.

Bodkin hails from Netflix, Higher Ground and Wiip.

"We are ecstatic to partner with Wiip for this wickedly wry thriller which questions truth, narrative, and the very purpose of each," Higher Ground head of film and television Tonia Davis previously said.

Bodkin premieres May 9 on Netflix.