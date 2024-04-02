Searchlight Pictures announced the release date for A Real Pain on Tuesday. The film will open theatrically Oct. 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Real Pain premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January. UPI praised the film for balancing comedy with poignant thoughts about grief in its review.

Jesse Eisenberg wrote and directed. Eisenberg stars as a man visiting Holocaust memorial sites in Poland with his cousin (Kieran Culkin). Will Sharpe, Jennifer Grey, Kurt Egyiawan, Liza Sadovy and Daniel Oreskes also star.

Searchlight bought the film out of the festival. Eisenberg said at the premiere Q&A that he based the trip to Poland on his family's history during WWII, though the modern day story of the cousins was fictional.

Eisenberg produced with Emma Stone, Dave McCary, Ali Herting, Jennifer Semler and Ewa Puszczynska.