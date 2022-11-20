Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second consecutive weekend, earning an additional $67.3 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 is The Menu with $9 million, followed by The Chosen Season 3: Episodes 1 & 2 at No. 3 with $8.2 million, Black Adam at No. 4 with $4.5 million and Ticket to Paradise at No. 5 with $3.2 million.

Rounding out the top tier are She Said at No. 6 with $2.3 million, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile at No. 7 with $1.9 million, Smile at No. 8 with $1.2 million, Prey for the Devil at No. 9 with $935,000 and The Banshees of Inisherin at No. 10 with $703,000.

This weekend's Top 10 movies raked in about $99 million, compared with last weekend's best performers, which earned about $207 million, including $180 million by Black Panther: Wakanda Forever