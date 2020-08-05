Big Brother stresses houseguests and viewers to "expect the unexpected" every season -- and over the years, that has come to likely include at least one Big Brother showmance couple on each season of the long-running CBS reality competition.

Big Brother debuted on CBS in July 2000 and aired its 22nd season is premiering on CBS tonight, so numerous showmance couples have developed in the twenty years the show has been on the air.

While some showmances on Big Brother seemingly came to fruition due to boredom or a desire for attention and affection, many of Big Brother couples actually went on to solidify genuine, long-lasting relationships outside of the house.

In fact, several Big Brother couples are engaged or married today -- with children!

Viewers have seen been many Big Brother showmances to come and go on Big Brother, so let's take a trip down memory lane and look at some of the most memorable couples. Which Big Brother showmances worked out and which ones fell apart in the real world?

Did Paulie Calafiore and Zakiyah Everette end up being more than just a hookup? And what ever happened to other pairs like Daniele Donato and Dominic Briones, and Jessica Hughbanks and Eric Stein?

Love them or hate them, Reality TV World will also update you on what's going on with more recent couples like Raven Walton and Matthew ClinesJessica Graf and Cody Nickson, Elena Davies and Mark Jansen, Bayleigh Dayton and Chris "Swaggy C" Williams, and Angela Rummans and Tyler Crispen.

And there's also a lot more where those came from: Nicole Franzel and Corey Brooks, Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd, Austin Matelson and Liz Nolan, Shelli Poole and Clay Honeycutt, and many more!

Click the BEGIN GALLERY link below to see some of the most memorable showmances in Big Brother history and find out whether they are still together or broken up!!

