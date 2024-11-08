Beyonce tops Grammy nominees, becoming most-nominated artist in history
UPI News Service, 11/08/2024
Nominations are in for the 67th annual Grammy Awards.
Beyonce tops the nominees with 11 nominations, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for "Texas Hold 'Em" and Album of the Year for Cowboy Carter.
The music star is now the most-nominated artist in Grammy history, with a lifetime total of 99 nominations.
"#Beyonce stands alone as the most nominated artist in #GRAMMYs history," the Recording Academy wrote in a post Friday. "She is also the most awarded artist in Grammy history. 99 total career nominations, including this year's 11, and 32 wins."
The 2025 Grammys ceremony will honor the music industry's most high-achieving artists Feb. 2 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The show will air on CBS.
Carpenter, 25, and Roan, 26, are among the Best New Artist nominees, and the pop singers also received nominations in the Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and Record of the Year categories.
Carpenter and Roan will compete with Benson Boone, 22, Doechii, 26, Khruangbin, Raye, 27, Shaboozey, 29, and Teddy Swims, 32, for Best New Artist.
"Little does it matter if they have just a few singles or 10 studio albums under their belts," a press release states. "The Best New Artist Category is all about highlighting how an act pushes creative boundaries and challenges a saturated industry with outstanding -- and sometimes surprising -- music."
