Nominations are in for the 67th annual Grammy Awards.

Beyonce tops the nominees with 11 nominations, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for "Texas Hold 'Em" and Album of the Year for Cowboy Carter.

The music star is now the most-nominated artist in Grammy history, with a lifetime total of 99 nominations.

"#Beyonce stands alone as the most nominated artist in #GRAMMYs history," the Recording Academy wrote in a post Friday. "She is also the most awarded artist in Grammy history. 99 total career nominations, including this year's 11, and 32 wins."

The 2025 Grammys ceremony will honor the music industry's most high-achieving artists Feb. 2 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The show will air on CBS.

Carpenter, 25, and Roan, 26, are among the Best New Artist nominees, and the pop singers also received nominations in the Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and Record of the Year categories.

Carpenter and Roan will compete with Benson Boone, 22, Doechii, 26, Khruangbin, Raye, 27, Shaboozey, 29, and Teddy Swims, 32, for Best New Artist.

"Little does it matter if they have just a few singles or 10 studio albums under their belts," a press release states. "The Best New Artist Category is all about highlighting how an act pushes creative boundaries and challenges a saturated industry with outstanding -- and sometimes surprising -- music."

The Grammy nominations include:

Record of the Year

"Now and Then," The Beatles

"TEXAS HOLD 'EM," Beyonce

"Espresso," Sabrina Carpenter

"360," Charli xcx

"BRIDS OF A FEATHER," Billie Eilish

"Not Like Us," Kendrick Lamar

"Good Luck, Babe!" Chappell Roan

"Fortnight," Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

Album of the Year

New Blue Sun, Andre 3000

COWBOY CARTER, Beyonce

Short n' Sweet, Sabrina Carpenter

BRAT, Charli xcx

Djesse Vol. 4, Jacob Collier

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan The Rise And Fall of a Midwest Princess, Chappell Roan

THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT, Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)," Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey)

"BIRDS OF A FEATHER," Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

"Die With a Smile," Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars)

"Fortnight," Jack Antonoff, Austin Post & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone)

"Good Luck, Babe!" Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro & Justin Tranter, songwriters (Chappell Roan)

"Not Like Us," Kendrick Lamar

"Please Please Please" Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)

"TEXAS HOLD 'EM," Brian Bates, Beyonce, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bulow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyonce)

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

Raye

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

