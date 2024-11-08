Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks have collaborated on a new Christmas song.

"Maybe This Christmas" was released Friday and will appear on the album A Philly Special Christmas Party, which drops Nov. 29. The album is the third from The Philly Specials, a vocal trio composed of Kelce and fellow football stars Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata.

The 2023 version included collaborations with Amos Lee, Patti LaBelle, Jordan Davis, The Silver Ages, Waxahatchee, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman and Kelce's brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The newest project will also include a song with Boyz II Men, and will continue to benefit charitable organizations.

In a post on his podcast's Instagram page, Kelce shared a photo featuring himself and Nicks.

"The crossover we didn't know we needed," it says. "Coming soon to a Christmas album near you."

That post has generated more than 260,000 likes.

The Kelce brothers host the New Heights podcast together.

Jason Kelce retired from the Eagles earlier this year.