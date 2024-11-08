Pride Rock begins in new 'Mufasa: The Lion King' trailer
UPI News Service, 11/08/2024
Disney released a new trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King during its D23 convention Friday in Brazil. The film opens Dec. 20.
Mufasa is largely a prequel to Disney's 1994 animated hit The Lion King. In the new film, Simba (Donald Glover) has ascended the throne of Pride Rock, and Rafiki (John Kani) tells the story of Simba's father, Mufasa (Aaron Pierre), to Simba and Nala's (Beyonce) cub, Kiara (Blue Ivy Carter).
Timon (Billy Eichner) and Pumba (Seth Rogen) listen in and comment, too. In the story, Scar (Kelvin Harrison, Jr.) was the prince of Pride Rock, while Mufasa was an orphan who joined the pride and formed a kingdom with Sarabi (Tiffany Boone) and Taka, Scar's name before he got his scar. They battle a gang of white lions for the land.
